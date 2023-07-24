MARION, S.C. – More than a dozen volunteers helped distribute school supplies and uniforms to more than 500 families during the 24th annual Children’s Outreach for Back-To-School Giveaway at Pop Dorsey Park Saturday.
Items included book bags, food, games and more.
Volunteers included Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers, Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace and Marion County Councilman Dewayne Tennie.
The annual event is organized by Ellen Baldwin.
“We really were blessed and we do it all year for the kids,” Baldwin said in a previous interview. “I thank God for all my volunteers. It makes my heart feel good because we love giving to children and doing things for the kids.”