MARION, S.C. – More than a dozen volunteers helped distribute school supplies and uniforms to more than 500 families during the 24th annual Children’s Outreach for Back-To-School Giveaway at Pop Dorsey Park Saturday.

“We really were blessed and we do it all year for the kids,” Baldwin said in a previous interview. “I thank God for all my volunteers. It makes my heart feel good because we love giving to children and doing things for the kids.”