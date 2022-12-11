Christmas Magic kicks off downtown Florence holiday season

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Downtown Florence Christmas Magic Festival and City/County Christmas Tree Lighting rang in the Christmas season Friday night in downtown Florence.

“We are so thankful for this county, for the area that we live in where we can hold events like this. As we go through this season, we need to be thankful for the friends and family we have, and be grateful for them,” Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said.

The evening’s festivities started off with a prayer by Dorriety, and the lighting of the Florence Christmas tree. This celebration began at 5 p.m. and ended around 9 p.m. It took up the downtown 100 block of South Dargan.

There were free hot chocolate and marshmallow roasting, along with an ugly sweater competition, and locally decorated storefronts along the streets.

There also were kid-friendly areas that had holiday arts and crafts along with bounce houses and a meet and greet with Santa Claus.

A walkway with Christmas lights for pictures drew many patrons.

With food trucks and vendors, there was not a moment to go hungry.

“May the city and county of Florence move forward and be progressive, and be a beacon of light for the citizens of Florence,” Dorriety said.

Entertainment included the 7th annual Downtown Holiday Lights and Music Show presented by Duke Energy.

Santa and The Grinch even paid a visit later in the evening.