City Council abandons Power Street right-of-way

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence 1 Schools will be able to use Power Street as a student drop-off for kindergarten students at the new North Vista Elementary School, the Florence City Council decided Monday.

The City Council unanimously passed Ordinance 2023-05 on first reading at Monday’s City Council meeting. In the ordinance, the city agrees to abandon its right-of-way on Power Street, which will allow Florence 1 Schools to use Power Street as a kindergarten drop-off for North Vista Elementary School.

The ordinance must be approved on second reading before it’s put into place.

Site work is underway for the new North Vista Elementary School. It will take approximately two years to build. The 65,000 square-foot, two-story building will have a capacity of 700 students.

Total cost for North Vista Elementary School will be approximately $30.3 million.

It is being built on the site of the old Wilson High School on North Irby Street. The current North Vista Elementary School eventually will be converted into a middle school.

The school district requested the right-of-way abandonment to facilitate drop-off of kindergarten students at the new North Vista Elementary School, Assistant City Manager Clint Moore said at Monday's meeting.

“This is a very small, minor street that does not have any access to it,” Moore said, “It simply kind of loops around to Fraser Street and Light Street. Access will still be granted from Fraser Street.”

The right-of-way will be transferred to the Florence 1 School District and will become part of the district’s property, Moore said.

The City Council also passed three resolutions at Monday’s meeting.

The first resolution of 2023 congratulated the South Florence High School Bruins for winning the Class 4A South Carolina State Championship in December.

City Council District 3 Representative Bryan Braddock said ,“I think it’s fitting for our first resolution of 2023 be to recognize the No. 1 team in the state, Braddock said.

Braddock, a 1990 South Florence, graduate congratulated the team for what it accomplished on and off the field.

The City Council also proclaimed the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4 as Catholic Schools Week in the city.

It also approved a resolution and conditional grant and development agreement to provide an incentive to develop new housing within north Florence as part of the city’s Neighborhood Redevelopment Project.