City Council ready to annex old Palmetto Inn into the city

FLORENCE, S.C. — The demolition of the old Palmetto Inn continues.

Monday, the Florence City Council will vote to bring the property at 1300 E. Palmetto St. into the city and zone it as open space and recreation. Once demolition and remediation are complete, the property will become part of Levy Park.

The property is in Florence County and is across the street from the McLeod Health Complex.

The City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the City Center, 324 W. Evans St.

The old Palmetto Inn closed more than 20 years ago, and the city of Florence has been working since 2014 to get rid of the blighted motel.

Vandals stripped the building of its copper pipes, and the buildings became covered in graffiti over the years. The old Palmetto Inn became an eyesore along the eastern gateway into the city.

A partnership with the city of Florence, Florence County, the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation and McLeod Health made the acquisition, demolition and remediation of the property possible.

The foundation and McLeod Health each contributed $358,000 toward the purchase of the motel property. The county and city are providing additional money to demolish the motel, remediate it and maintain it for future generations.

City, county and McLeod Health officials announced the purchase of the property and remediation plans in April.

The city and county are partnering to demolish the property and improve the eastern gateway into the city.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the collaboration to purchase the property and make it part of Levy Park is vital for economic development in Florence. It’s an important entryway into the city.

“We want to demolish that and then we will extend Levy Park out into that area. Therefore, increasing the green space that we have here in the city as well,” she said.

Levy Park is named in honor of Dr. J.R. Levy — a contemporary of Dr. F.H. McLeod, who founded McLeod Health. Levy was a leader in the city’s health care community. He died in 1936.