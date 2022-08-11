City Council rejects Second Loop Road rezoning request

FLORENCE – Florence City Council unanimously rejected a property owner’s rezoning request for a lot at 1714 Second Loop Road at Monday’s meeting.

In April, a rezoning request came before the City Council to allow construction of Windsor Pointe apartments on the four-acre lot. The three-story apartment buildings would have added approximately 190 people to the neighborhood. Mary Jane Weir of Florence urged the City Council to reject the proposal because it would add to the traffic congestion on Second Loop Road, and destroy an established neighborhood.

The front portion of the lot is zoned Activity Center, while the back portion is zoned Planned Development District. The entire lot would need to be rezoned to Activity Center for the apartment complex to be built.

After hearing neighborhood resident complaints, the City Council refused to change the zoning and the apartment complex proposal was dropped.

At Monday’s meeting, the City Council acted on the property owner’s request to rezone the property to Activity Center. The city’s Planning Commission voted 8-0 to deny the property owner’s request at its July 12 meeting.

City Planning Director Jerry Dudley said the property owner wants to clean up the zoning on the lot.

In 1989, Dudley said, the rear third of the lot was rezoned to Planned Development District.

“Planned Development Districts typically create their own development standards and are passed through the planning commission and then on through City Council,” Dudley said.

The 1989 ordinance doesn’t spell out any development standards for rear portion of the lot, Dudley said.

The adjacent lot to the north – Logan Plaza – also is zoned activity center in the front and planned development district in the back. The front is a strip mall/offices, while the back is a day care, he said.

“The rear portion is associated with the 1989 ordinance as well,” Dudley said.

City staff tracked the 1989 ordinance, Dudley said, but couldn’t find any development standards associated with the Planned Development District.

“We checked with the county. We checked in all our ordinance files. It didn’t turn up,” he said.

The City Council unanimously voted to reject the property owner’s zoning request. The property owner can bring a Planned Development District amendment to the planning commission for the rear third of the property, Dudley said.

The Planning Commission would consider the amendment before it came before the City Council again.

City staff would work with the property owner to develop amended development standards that don’t adversely affect area neighborhoods, Dudley said.