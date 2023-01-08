City Council to consider abandoning right of way to improve school access

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence 1 School District is asking the city of Florence to abandon a city right of way on Powers Road to allow the district to create a kindergarten student drop-off point for the new North Vista Elementary School at 1200 N. Irby St.

The Florence City Council will consider an ordinance to abandon the right of way at its 1 p.m. Monday meeting in council chambers at the City Center, 324 W. Evans St.

The right of way has 1308 N. Irby Street as its north boundary and 1305 Fraser Street Extension as its south boundary. City utilities don’t run through the right of way.

The city is conducting a plan review for the new North Vista Elementary School at 1200 N. Irby St., Assistant City Manager Clint Moore said.

“Most of the traffic would be parents dropping off students,” Moore said at the Dec. 13 Florence Planning Commission meeting. “The school is proposing upgrades to Power Street. They will get rid of the current asphalt, beef it up, upgrade it, and in the future, if this goes through Planning Commission and City Council, through the quit-claim deed process they would take over this portion of the right-of-way maintenance and upkeep.”

The city doesn’t see any reason to keep the right of way, Moore said.

One property owner has contacted the city. The property owner thought he had an easement through Powers Street. The city is conducting a records search, but hasn’t found an easement yet, Moore said.

If the right of way is transferred to Florence 1 Schools, the property owner will be able to discuss an easement with school officials, Moore said.

The Planning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend right-of-way abandonment.

The City Council has four zoning ordinances on its agenda.

Ordinance 2022-40 will come before the council on second reading. It annexes the former Palms Golf Course into the city and zones it general residential. The property on the north side of Lake Oakdale is vacant. Claussen Developers Inc. of Florence plan to turn the land into a single-family home subdivision.

The city wants to annex land it owns at 825 S. Church St. and 833 S. Church St. into the city limits.

Ordinance 2023-2 involves the property at 825 S. Church St,, which is approximately a quarter acre. It will be zoned destination and select use.

Ordinance 2023-3 involves a nearly 3/4 acre of land at 833 S. Church St. It will be zoned Open Space and Recreation, and probably will be maintained as a green space.

The City Council has two resolutions on its agenda. One congratulates the South Florence High School football team as the 2023 Class 4A South Carolina Football state champions. The other is a proclamation making the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4 Catholic School Week in the city.