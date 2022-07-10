City Council to consider creating violent-crime task force

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Police Department and Florence County Sheriff’s Office will move a step closer to creating a violent crime task force if the Florence City Council approves a resolution outlining how the task force would work at Monday’s meeting.

The council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the City Center, 324 W. Evans St.

The Florence County Multi-Jurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force is being created to fight increases in violent crime, drug and narcotics sales and other pervasive crimes in Florence County.

The City Council will consider a resolution to approve a Memorandum of Understanding, which describes the task force’s responsibilities, governing board and its duties, assignment of law enforcement officers, unit/team supervision, work assignments, operational guidelines and procedures and the use and distribution of assets.

Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler briefly discussed the task force at the City Council’s June 13 meeting.

Heidler said the Florence Police Department and Florence County Sheriff’s Office have a great working relationship.

“In fact, the city attorney is reviewing an agreement between the sheriff’s office and us in the development of a task force just between the two of us. We are going to be focusing on areas where there have been issues,” Heidler said at the June meeting.

The Memorandum of Understanding defines the task force’s responsibilities:

Disrupt violent crime and illicit drug traffic in the state, Florence County and adjacent areas, including adjoining states.

Gather and compile intelligence data related to violent crime and drug trafficking.

Conduct undercover operations when appropriate and engage in other traditional investigation methods to effective prosecute violent crime and drug law violations.

Cooperate with state and federal enforcement agencies in the investigation, arrest and prosecution of violent crime and upper-level drug dealers.

Enforce laws related to money laundering and organized crime activities.

Target and enforce vice-related crimes, including gambling, solicitation, prostitution and alcohol-related crimes – such as underage drinking.

Enforce all state laws anywhere in Florence County, all county ordinances in any unincorporated portion of Florence County and enforce any municipal ordinance within the city of Florence.

Conduct any other law enforcement investigation or activity as authorized by the task force’s commanders and governing board.

The memorandum indicates the chief executive officer of each participating agency will be the leaders of the governing board, which will provide general and specific direction to the task force in all law enforcement and administrative matters. The governing board will meet at least monthly.

The police department and sheriff’s office will assign at least one violent crime enforcement officer to the task force. The governing board will assign experienced street crime/narcotics enforcement officers with administrative and operational experience to serve as task force commanders, according to the Memorandum of Understanding.

Officers assigned to the task force will work on assigned activities during their duty hours, excluding special assignments. The officers work schedules will vary according to operational needs. The usual work week will be 40 hours, according to the Memorandum of Understanding.

The Memorandum of Understanding also describes how assets seized and forfeited to the task force will be distributed and how press releases or press conferences for task force operations will be conducted.

The Florence County Council also will need to approve the Memorandum of Understanding before the task force is formed. The next County Council meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 21.