City Council to consider four zoning changes

FLORENCE, S.C. — Zoning issues will dominate Monday’s Florence City Council meeting.

The City Council will meet at 1 p.m. at the Council Chambers in the City Center, 324 W. Evans St.

One zoning change will be up for its second reading and will be finalized if approved. Five zoning changes are on Monday’s agenda, but the council only will act on four. One of the rezoning requests is being withdrawn from consideration at this meeting.

A request to annex and zone property at 1142 Annelle Drive to Neighborhood Conservation 10 was unanimously approved at first reading at the April 11 meeting. The property is the site of a single-family home, Planning Director Jerry Dudley said.

A request to rezone property at 706 Norfolk St. to allow an apartment complex to be built has been withdrawn. The property is zoned for single-family homes and duplexes. The site is a vacant lot.

The City Council will consider an ordinance that rezones a 4-acre lot on Second Loop Road from Planned Development District to Activity Center. Portions of the acreage are zoned Planned Development District and other portions are zone Activity Center. The applicant wants all four acres to be rezoned to Activity Center. The applicant wants to construct apartment buildings on the site, which is permitted under Activity Center zoning.

Property owner Kay Summerford is asking the city to annex about 1.5 acres at 3648 S. Irby St. into the city and zone the property Commercial General. The Planning Committee held a public hearing on March 8 before voting 7-0 to recommend the zoning request. City water service is available on site. City sewer service is available on Rosemount Drive. The property owner will need to get an easement to bring sewer services to the property.

The City Council will consider rezoning property at 2150 Fernleaf Lane from Neighborhood Conservation 6.3 to Neighborhood Conservation 15. The change will allow construction of townhomes and multifamily homes on the property. The property is in the Country Club Forest subdivision, which has protective covenants forbidding construction of anything other than single-family homes on the property. The property owner would need permission from the subdivision to build anything other than single-family homes on the property even if the zoning is changed. The Planning Commission met April 12, and voted 6-0 to deny rezoning of the parcel.

An ordinance to rezone property at 1309 W. Dixie St. from Neighborhood Conservation 6.1 to Neighborhood Conservation 6.2 will be considered at Monday’s meeting. Neighborhood Conservation 6.2 allows for construction of single-family homes and duplexes.