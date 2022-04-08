City Council to learn about child abuse prevention, sexual assault awareness

FLORENCE, N.C. — Ellen Hamilton will discuss child abuse prevention and sexual assault awareness at Monday’s Florence City Council meeting.

Hamilton is executive director of the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault.

The City Council will meet at 1 p.m. in the council chambers at the City Center, 324 W. Evans St.

Hamilton’s presentation is part of the Pee Dee Coalition’s education efforts for Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Pee Dee Coalition has a variety of events scheduled this month to increase awareness of these issues, educate the community and reduce the number of incidents.

The Pee Dee Coalition also sponsors a 24-hour Crisis Line – 1-800-273-1820 – for victims of child abuse and sexual assault.

To learn more about these issues and activities for April, go to www.peedeecoalition.org.

The City Council also will consider a resolution supporting the passage of the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair” Act.

The United States House of Representatives passed the act in late March. The vote was 235-189. The vote pretty much followed party lines.

The House bill bans race-based hair discrimination at work, federal programs and public accommodations.

The CROWN Act was sent to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

Land and zoning issues dominate the rest of the agenda.

Two ordinances will be considered for their second and final reading.

City Council members will consider a request to annex 106 acres on Howe Springs Road at Redbud Lane for a subdivision called Bluffs at Mills Creek. The Bluffs at Mills Creek will be residential subdivision of single-family homes.

An ordinance to abandon the city’s right-of-way on an unopened and undeveloped portion of property adjacent to 900 and 902 Oakland Avenue will be considered on second reading.

The 15-foot wide, 100-foot long right-of-way may have been part of a road network and acted as a service alley for homes and businesses. If the city abandons the right-of-way, it will be conveyed to the adjacent property owner, placing it into private ownership.

The City Council will consider four zoning ordinances Monday.

A four-acre lot on Second Loop is zoned Planned Development District and Activity Center. The applicant wants to rezone all the property to Activity Center, which would allow for the construction of apartment buildings.

The City Council will consider a request to annex property at 1142 Annelle Drive and zone it Neighborhood Conservation 10. The property owners requested the annexation in order to receive city services.

A proposal to rezone a land at 402 Thomas Road from Neighborhood Conservation–15 to Neighborhood Conservation–6.3 will be considered by the City Council. The parcel meets the minimum requirements for the new zoning.

Neighborhood Conservation–6.3 permits the same uses as Neighborhood Conservation-15, but adds conditional uses of townhomes, multiplex and multifamily homes.

The property is in the Country Club Forest subdivision, which has protective covenants preventing construction of townhomes or multifamily homes in the subdivision. The property owner would not be allowed to build a townhome or multifamily home unless the covenant is released by the subdivision property holders or by court order.

The City Council will review a proposed amendment to city ordinances regarding single family and multi-family residential rental housing registration.

The amendment involves rental permits and establishing a rental registry.

The City Council also will consider appointments to boards and commission and receive several committee reports.