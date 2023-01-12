 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City exploring ways to better communicate with public

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence will seek better ways to communicate with the public after the Christmas Day loss of water pressure.

An arctic cold front caused waterline breaks in the city’s water distribution system and on private business and residential properties.

It took several days to restore water pressure to Florence water customers.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin commended city employees for putting in long hours to fix the water pressure issue.

The city will conduct a debriefing to review what happened and determine what can be done better in the future, Ervin said.

The city posted updates on the water-pressure situation on its Facebook page and website. News media also provided updates during the water-pressure crises.

City Councilor Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes asked City Manager Randy Osterman if there were methods other than social media that could be used to contact older Florence residents or those who don’t use social media.

“How can we make sure the information that’s needed will get to them in times of emergency?” Barnes asked.

The city doesn’t have a complete answer to that question, yet, Osterman said.

“We are trying to develop a methodology to reach out to the people we are missing,” Osterman said.

City staff is exploring options, he said.

The news media is one source, Ervin said. Press releases can be sent to the news media earlier for publication. It works in conjunction with social media.

“That way the TV media, also the press and radio media would have that. So, while we are looking at the debriefing we can make sure we have press releases go out sooner in the process – looking when would be a good time to put that out. We can do a social media alert and do a press release as well,” Ervin said.

District 1 City Council representative LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson is chair of the Marketing and Public Relations Committee.

Communication with residents also came up at its December meeting, she said.

NeSmith-Jackson suggested the city explore a phone app to link people to the city.

The city’s Marketing and Communications Director Amanda Pope told the City Council the posts on social media were sent to television, print and radio.

“We do make an effort to get the word out, but there certainly are some gaps,” Pope said.

The city is studying the use of automated text messaging to relay important information to residents, she said.

“There are different platforms – ability to chat through the web, ability to chat through text,” she said.

The automated systems can answer questions or direct the resident to different place on the city’s website for information, she said.

Push notifications or text alerts also are available with the automated systems.

The city will continue to explore its options, she said.

“We hope to have something soon for the committee and they can report back to the council,” she said.

In Other Business

In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Florence City Council:

  • Unanimously approved on second reading amended design guidelines for downtown Florence. The amended guidelines prohibit the use of roll-down solid or mesh window and door covers downtown and in overlay districts to prevent the appearance of blight. It also updates some certificate fees.
  • Unanimously approved on second reading the annexation of a portion of the Palms Golf Course. The property will be zoned residential. Claussen Developers LLC requested the annexation and zoning. It plans to build a subdivision on the property.
  • Unanimously approved on second reading an ordinance declaring a 30-foot by 339-foot portion of land as surplus and transferring it to homeowners Joseph and Molly Roberts, 1018 Santee Drive, at market value. The home’s driveway was built on the city property prior to the Robertses' purchase of the residence.
  • Unanimously approved on first reading the annexation of property at 924 W. Sumter Street. It will be zoned neighborhood conservation – 6.1.
  • Unanimously approved on first reading the annexation of city-owned property at 825 S. Church St.  and 833 S. Church St.. The property at 825 S. Church St. will be zoned destination and select use. The property at 933 S. Church St. will be zoned open space and recreation.
  • Unanimously approved on first reading the abandonment of the city’s interest in a sewer line on property on South Cashua Drive. The sewer line was installed in the middle of the property by a developer. It has no connections. It will be moved by the developer to the back of the property.
