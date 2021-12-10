 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City issues boil-water advisory for neighborhood
0 Comments

City issues boil-water advisory for neighborhood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city issued a boil-water advisory Friday for customers affected after service was disrupted when a contractor damaged a 4-inch pipe.

The advisory was for people on James Turner Road, White Pond Road, Orion Hills Court, Spiral Lane, Tower Lane, Wood Branch Road and Drew

Road.

The disruption caused a loss of pressure, and the city's advisory was issued as a precaution. It said there was a potential for contamination. 

Customers should boil their tap water vigorously for one minute before using it for drinking or cooking, the city said.

The advisory will be in effect while the water is tested.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'He was ... a warrior:' Florence County Bar recognizes Hank Anderson
Local News

'He was ... a warrior:' Florence County Bar recognizes Hank Anderson

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Bar posthumously recognized Henry Morris "Hank" Anderson Jr with the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Service Award Tuesday. Judge Anderson presented the award to Hank's wife, Leah, and his sons, Charles and Morris, at the bar's annual meeting held Wednesday afternoon in the Waters Building. 

+6
Nell Folkens named 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year
Local News

Nell Folkens named 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nell Folkens has been named the 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year. Keon Aldrich, the 2020 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year, presented Folkens with the award at the Pee Dee Realtor Association's annual induction ceremony and awards dinner held Tuesday evening at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert