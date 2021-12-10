City issues boil-water advisory for neighborhood

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city issued a boil-water advisory Friday for customers affected after service was disrupted when a contractor damaged a 4-inch pipe.
The advisory was for people on James Turner Road, White Pond Road, Orion Hills Court, Spiral Lane, Tower Lane, Wood Branch Road and Drew
Road.
The disruption caused a loss of pressure, and the city's advisory was issued as a precaution. It said there was a potential for contamination.
Customers should boil their tap water vigorously for one minute before using it for drinking or cooking, the city said.
The advisory will be in effect while the water is tested.
