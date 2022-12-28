City of Florence lifts boil water advisory

FLORENCE, S.C. – Everything is back to normal for city of Florence water customers.

City officials announced Wednesday morning the precautionary boil water advisory issued to all customers on Christmas Day had been lifted.

The announcement was made after bacteriological samples were collected Tuesday and analyzed following intense flushing of the water distribution system. The test results showed the city’s water is safe for use in cooking and drinking, according to a press release from the city.

Frigid temperatures from an arctic front that arrived just before Christmas caused a water distribution system 8-inch main and numerous broken water lines on private property to break. At approximately 4 p.m., Christmas Day, the city of Florence started receiving calls from customers about low-water pressure.

The city mobilized employee, divided the city’s water distribution system into four quadrants and started inspecting water mains. Sunday night, repairs were being made to the 8-inch main on North Schlitz Drive.

City employees continued searching for water line breaks, discovering many breaks on private property around houses, businesses that were closed for the holiday weekend and abandoned houses and businesses. The employees shut off water to those sites and tried to contact property owners. If property owners were unavailable, the employees left door hangers with information on why the water was shut off.

They continued to find water leaks on private property on Tuesday. Water line breaks resulted in a 20 million gallon drain on the city's water distribution system. The water distribution system was stabilized and water pressure returned to normal – about 50 pounds per square inch – on Tuesday.

At a Tuesday press conference, Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Economic Development Director Michael Hemingway reminded residents that winter is just getting started. They urged residents to take precautions when more cold snaps arrive in January and February.

“On the residential side, what we can do is whenever we get to the point where we’ve got a major weather situation where there is going to be a freeze you can drip both your cold and hot water taps inside. Water won’t freeze if it’s moving,” Hemingway said.’

People, who will be leaving their home unattended for several days, should weatherize the outside of their homes. Vents to crawl spaces underneath homes should be closed during the winter to help prevent pipes from freezing, he said. The vents can be open during spring and summer.

Private businesses, especially warehouses, should ensure fire sprinkler systems are winterized during cold weather to prevent them from freezing and breaking, he said.

Water expands when it freezes which causes pipes to break, Hemingway said.