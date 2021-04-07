City of Marion general election set for April 13

MARION, S.C. – City of Marion general election is set for Tuesday April 13. Several candidates are in the final days of their campaigns.

Incumbent Mayor Ashley Brady seeks his second term. Brady earned 52 percent of the vote is his last campaign.

“It’s all going good getting out meeting and greeting people during my first term and I’m looking forward to a second term,” Brady said in a previous interview.

Bennie T. Davis does among the challengers for the seat in 2017 and returns.

Rounding out the challengers is Marion native Antonio McRae.

“I want to be a difference maker in the community,” he said. “Not for any selfish reasons but for the love of the community.”

Marion City Council District 6 incumbent Michael Baker faces challenges from Joetha Kenney and Doristeen Francis.

“I have some ideas that I would like to incorporate with my constituents and there are many things that they have brought up that I would like to bring to council,” Kenny said, adding she was a life-long resident.

Francis is a Marion native that says she wanted to get involved in city activities.