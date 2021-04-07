City of Marion general election set for April 13

MARION, S.C. – City of Marion general election is set for Tuesday April 13. Several candidates are in the final days of their campaigns.
Incumbent Mayor Ashley Brady seeks his second term. Brady earned 52 percent of the vote is his last campaign.
“It’s all going good getting out meeting and greeting people during my first term and I’m looking forward to a second term,” Brady said in a previous interview.
Bennie T. Davis does among the challengers for the seat in 2017 and returns.
Rounding out the challengers is Marion native Antonio McRae.
“I want to be a difference maker in the community,” he said. “Not for any selfish reasons but for the love of the community.”
Marion City Council District 6 incumbent Michael Baker faces challenges from Joetha Kenney and Doristeen Francis.
“I have some ideas that I would like to incorporate with my constituents and there are many things that they have brought up that I would like to bring to council,” Kenny said, adding she was a life-long resident.
Francis is a Marion native that says she wanted to get involved in city activities.
Marion City Councilman for District 3 Emerson Hunt is seeking his third term.
“To see our city improve even during a pandemic, economic concerns and everything else, the love in the town and business continues to grow and it makes me feel great,” Hunt said.
Betty Wright McRae is the challenger for the District 3 seat.
Marion City Councilwoman for District 5 Tessie Lewis is running unopposed.
“I’m excited about what this new term is going to bring and I’m eager to see work with my constituents,” she said.
Candidates
Mayor: Ashley Brady
Antonio McRae
Bennie T. Davis
City District 3: Emerson Hunt
Betty Writht McRae
City District 5:
Tassie Lewis
City District 6:
Michael Baker
Joetha Kenney
Doristeen Francis