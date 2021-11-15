City of Marion hosts Veterans appreciation program

MARION, S.C. – City of Marion their annual appreciation program dedicated to local veterans at the Veteran’s Memorial Triangle Monday with a crowd of more than 50 people.

Col. Joel Williams served as the guest for the event. He served in the United States Marine Corps and the South Carolina National Guard. Williams discussed his experience overseas in a combat zone during Operation Iraqi Freedom along with his compassion for military service members missing in action and those held prisoners of war.

“As the years started going by I saw the bigger picture in the National Guard,” Williams said. He called it a rewarding experience helping South Carolina residents.

Williams said he’s witnessed service members standing watch and asked that citizens remember that service during the holidays.

Mayor Ashley Brady thanked local veterans and Williams for his encouraging words.

“Thank you to everyone of you that have served our country,” Brady said. “You filled that frontline to protect our safety here at home. It takes men and women on a daily basis to make sure we all go to bed at night comfortable that we live in the greatest country in the world.”