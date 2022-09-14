City receives downtown redevelopment awards

FLORENCE – The city of Florence’s downtown development projects paid dividends at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The city received an award from Main Street South Carolina for rebranding and expanding its annual pecan festival — the South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival.

The city received Main Street South Carolina’s Outstanding Special Project Award. It was presented by Main Street South Carolina Manager Jenny Boulware.

“This award recognizes an innovative project that advances the downtown commercial district revitalization effort,” Boulware said.

The pecan festival was founded in 2003. It has grown steadily for 17 years, Boulware said. The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the interim, the city’s Downtown Development Department rebranded the festival with a national logo contest, and updated website, which can be used to pinpoint vendors at the South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival. Hannah Davis is the city’s Downtown Development manager. Rachel Baggett is the city’s development coordinator.

The Downtown Development Department also manages the daily operations of the Florence Downtown Development Corp., which is responsible for hosting Florence After Five and the pecan festival.

“We celebrate Florence for taking time during the pandemic to transform its signature festival into something even bigger and better,” Boulware said.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin praised City Council member Pat Gibson-Hye Moore who helped with the foundation of the pecan festival in 2003. Moore couldn’t attend the City Council meeting because of illness. The mayor also thanked Mayor pro tem George Jebaily for his work to help the festival grow.

The Municipal Association of South Carolina presented its Achievement Award to the city of Florence for its downtown revitalization efforts.

The Joseph P. Riley Jr. award was presented by Charlie Barrieneau, the association’s field services manager.

The city was recognized for its efforts to bring Sav-A-Lot grocery store downtown and the City Center Market, which helped to reduce food insecurity in the area. It also developed a health and wellness campus, which includes the Barnes Street Activities Center.

The award also recognized the city’s efforts to help entrepreneurs find grants to locate their businesses downtown.

The awards recognized the city’s downtown redevelopment efforts. Those efforts are continuing.

The city’s Business Development Committee met in August and received updates on the Urban Square project. Urban Square will create a parking garage, apartment complex, townhomes, an office building and a hotel with meeting/convention space in an area bordered by West Evans Street on south, West NB Baroody Street on the north and South Coit Street on the east and North McQueen Street on the west.

Removal of some dilapidated buildings is underway on North McQueen Street to make way for the parking garage, Jebaily said.

In an interview with the Morning News, City Manager Randy Osterman and Assistant City Manager of Development Clint Moore discussed the Urban Square project.

“With any major project like this there is a lot of preparation and planning work to go on before any actual construction starts,” Moore said. Then, adding COVID, supply chain issues, inflation and everything we’ve seen in the last two years has certainly amplified that time line.”

Florence has been more stable than other municipalities in the state that lost development projects during the pandemic, Moore said.

“We have been able to maintain them, and the developer still sees the return on investment he will have,” Moore said.

The city has received bids on its portion of the projection – the parking deck – and is reviewing those bids, Moore said.

The city also has started some demolition on the properties on North McQueen Street – specifically the two buildings that must be removed to build the parking garage, he said.

The parking deck is four stories and will have five parking levels, Moore said. It is adjacent to the apartment complex and townhomes.

“This is an independent parking deck. Very similar to the one the county built,” Moore said.

It will have approximately 320 parking spaces. It will be made to look pleasing to the eye.

“It is a simple structure. A straight-forward parking deck,” he said.

Urban Square’s developer has submitted his building plans. The city is reviewing the plans and suggesting changes as needed.

“He will be resubmitting those plans in the coming weeks,” Moore said. “Very soon, we will be seeing significant construction over there. It’s exciting I know we are all excited to see some actual work take place.”