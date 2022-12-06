City stormwater projects start Wednesday

FLORENCE, SC: — The city of Florence kicks off its first phase of its Stormwater Capital Improvement Program on Wednesday with heavy cleaning and debris removal of approximately 11,000 linear feet of existing storm drain line near Malden Drive, Saint Anthony Avenue, Sandhurst Drive and Waccamaw Drive.

Work is scheduled to be completed this spring.

“Flooding has been a concern in Florence for some time. Rain events are increasing in frequency and severity, and it is time we act,” Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said. “The fact is, infrastructure decays with use, and we need to make these upgrades to protect our homes, our businesses and our city. This is the first step towards a safer, more resilient future for Florence.”

Significant rain events have stressed infrastructure that needs to be improved due to age or its initial design capacity. In recent months, the remnants of Hurricane Ian tested the stormwater system.

During the cleaning and debris removal, residents can expect city staff and contractors to be completing a variety of tasks in the areas mentioned above. This may include cleaning out underground pipes, performing field inspections of structures and ditches and testing water quality.

Most work will be completed in the public rights-of-way. Staff will contact home and business owners directly if access to private property is required.

Engineering and design for the stormwater improvements in the Pennsylvania Street watershed has started.

Residents living in this area should expect to see surveying and other field work to help determine the best solutions for stormwater issues in this area.

Future Stormwater Capital Improvement Program projects include improvements to watershed areas in the vicinities of Rebecca Street, Cannon Street, and Woodland Drive.

City staff is seeking public input to help refine locations that are experiencing flooding, drainage concerns or water quality issues in preparation of a stormwater master plan.

Signs of stormwater issues include flooded yards, impassable streets, discolored or foul-smelling stormwater runoff or sediment deposits after a storm.

The city will hold four public meetings in 2023 to facilitate this conversation.