City tries to balance growth, neighborhoods

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence city officials and staff are walking on a tiny rail with danger lurking on both sides.

One misstep and Florence could be sent spiraling into environmental and neighborhood decay or stifle development and growth for the city.

In the past two months, neighborhood groups and residents have spoken at Florence City Council meetings to protest the construction of apartment complexes, townhomes and duplexes in their neighborhoods.

City officials also have attended neighborhood meetings where concerns were raised about proposed multifamily developments.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem George Jebaily said Florence has a housing shortage, and an affordable housing shortage.

“We need to be mindful of how we are being perceived by the developers who are coming into town bringing industry, and what we are presenting in terms of being amenable to development,” Jebaily said. “I think it needs to be said that no one on this council has expressed any opposition to development. We just want to look at it smartly.”

The city’s Business Development Committee, Jebaily said, discussed housing development at its April meeting and has asked city staff to develop conduct a housing study. The results of the housing study could be used to develop the city’s comprehensive plan and unified development ordinance.

At the April City Council meeting, Mary Jane Weir of Florence urged the City Council to stop the proposed Windsor Pointe multifamily complex on Second Loop. The 75 three-story apartments would add about 190 people to an already congested area, she said, adding it would help destroy an established neighborhood.

At Monday’s meeting, Charlotte Smith, representing the Jeffries Creek Association of Neighbors, and Wendy Richardson, representing the Briggs Neighborhood Watch, focused on the environmental, traffic and school impact of a proposed multifamily development on South Irby Street.

Growth is coming to Florence, Smith said. Interstates 20 and 95 provide easy access to transportation for industry. The city also is close to beach, she said.

“People are not going to stay in this community unless we create a community where their families can grow,” Smith said.

City officials, she said, ignore the city’s comprehensive plan when considering development in pockets of established neighborhoods. Environmental and ecosystem issues are not considered. Infrastructure needs also are not considered.

“I know that Florence has a comprehensive plan. It’s on the interwebs. You can go look at it. I want to know does the comprehensive plan truly direct growth and development in the city,” she said.

City officials and staff are being reactive instead of proactive, she said.

“It doesn’t seem like we are in charge of the future development of our city,” she said.

Richardson presented a list of 10 proposed changes to city policy to improve development in city.

The list includes:

Align the comprehensive plan and unified development ordinance

Rezone undeveloped areas bordering Jeffries Creek and its tributaries to prevent further environment degradation

Expand the Jeffries Creek Overlay District

Increase buffer requirements between multifamily complexes and single-family home neighborhoods

Add cumulative impact to the unified development ordinance. Cumulative impact will look at the long-term impact new developments will have on the city’s infrastructure

Seek public comment on proposed developments early and forward those comments to the appropriate city entities

Consult Florence 1 schools to see how multifamily developments will impact schools

Require impact studies

Don’t consider items of public interest in June and July when families are on vacation

Establish an environmental oversight committee to oversee proposed developments adjacent to or in woodland and wetland areas

“We understand Indigo Towns will be coming before the Planning Commission in June when many citizens will be on vacation,” Richardson said. “We ask that you consider deferring the Indigo Towns project to the August meeting.”

Development is a citywide issue that involves environment and long-term planning, Jebaily said. It’s an issue that affects many neighborhoods in Florence.

Jebaily thanked Richardson and the groups for developing the top 10 list. He asked city staff to include the top 10 list discussion in upcoming city work sessions.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the city is actively working to balance development and neighborhood needs.