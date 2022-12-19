City's stormwater, penny sales tax portals go live on web

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The city of Florence launched webpages Monday to update residents about the Stormwater Master Plan, Stormwater Capital Improvement Program and Third Penny Sales Tax projects.

The three portals can be accessed at www.cityofflorence.com. On the city's home page, residents will find a Capital Improvements button under the News & Announcements header.

Click on the Capital Improvements and scroll down. Residents will see three more buttons -- Stormwater Master Plan, Stormwater Infrastructure Improvements and Third Penny Sales Tax Project.

A click on Stormwater Master Plan will take visitors to webpage with a video that explains what a Stormwater Master Plan is and does.

The webpage also has a button to click that will take visitors to the Stormwater Master Plan portal, an interactive site that provides details about the stormwater program and stormwater master plan, capital improvements program, infrastructure design and water quality.

City staff is asking residents to click on the Stormwater Master Plan tab and take a survey to help identify areas that experience flooding during heavy rains.

The Stormwater Infrastructure Improvements tab will keep residents informed on the progress of the stormwater drainage system projects funded in 2021 by the City Council, and additional grants the city has received or is seeking to complete the projects.

The stormwater portals are the most important parts of the web pages right now, Assistant City Manager Planning and Development Clint Moore said.

City staff and its stormwater engineering team from AECOM developed the webpages to keep residents informed about the stormwater master plan and stormwater renovation projects and upgrades funded by the Florence City Council in 2021.

The Florence City Council appropriated $7 million in 2021 to investigate, evaluate and correct stormwater flooding in the city limits as well as to develop a new stormwater master plan to replace the one created in the 1970s, Moore said.

Stormwater drainage projects started earlier this month at St. Anthony/College Park, Sandhurst West, Waccamaw Drive/Tarleton Estates and Malden Drive.

The city and AECOM are developing stormwater design improvements for Cannon Street, Woodland Drive/Thomas Road and Pennsylvania Street.

Stormwater design improvements are pending for Cheves Street, Dargan and Elm Street, Cannon Street and Rebecca Street.

The Stormwater Master Plan will be a guide to city staff to reduce flooding in Florence for years to come, Moore said. It also will help the city seek and receive grants for stormwater drainage improvements."

The survey allows residents who live and work in Florence to post areas prone to flooding during heavy rains.

The city and AECOM is identifying flood-prone areas through hydrology studies and direct observation, but residents who have experienced street flooding or yard flooding during heavy rains are asked to take the survey.

"What it allows you to do is put the address of the place you're looking to notify us, and has a little questionnaire asking about what it is you're experiencing as far as flooding goes," Moore said.

Signs of stormwater issues include flooded yards, impassable streets, discolored or foul-smelling stormwater runoff or sediment deposits after a storm.

The city has its list, but needs help from residents to identify all flood-prone areas in the city, Moore said.

The Stormwater Master Plan could take up to two years to develop, Moore said. The city of Florence has grown and changed a lot since the 1970s.

"We are looking at a two-year process to complete everything and have a final product for Council to adopt. It will be an ongoing project, and one that will take a little bit of time. We are asking for folks to be involved as much as they'd like."

The city also will hold public meetings about the Stormwater Master Plan in 2023, Moore said.

The Third Penny Sales Tax Project is not related to the stormwater projects.

In 2020, voters approved the Third Penny Sales Tax program that will generate $140 million for capital projects throughout Florence County over seven years. The city of Florence will receive $40 million of that tax to finance intersection and street improvement projects.

The Third Penny Sales Tax Project portal takes visitors to the intersection projects, multimodal projects that have been completed or are on tap for completion in the coming years.

The Stormwater Infrastructure Improvements and Third Penny Sales Tax Project portals will keep residents updated on capital improvement projects.

"This will really be a home for all those significant projects to update the residents, let them know what is going on and keep them informed," Moore said.

For questions or assistance with the new web pages and portals, contact the Planning & Development Department at 843-665-2047.