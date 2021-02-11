Clerk at Florence store shot in attempted robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. — A store clerk was shot Thursday night in a robbery attempt, according to Florence police.

The clerk, whose name wasn't available, suffered a wound that was not life-threatening, police said.

The shooting happened at the Oakland Superette at 309 E. Marion St. Capt. Mike Brandt said in a media advisory that an adult and a juvenile entered the store about 7:20 p.m.

Both fled after the adult shot the clerk, who was taken to a hospital.

The shooter was described as a black male, approximately 6 feet 3 and 150 pounds, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Corporal Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.