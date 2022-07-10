Clerk shot at Florence store

FLORENCE, S.C. – A clerk was shot Sunday in an attempted robbery at a store at 305 Pamplico Highway, according to Florence police.

A media advisory from the police said officers went to the On The Go store at 5:22 a.m. and found the clerk wounded. The officers rendered aid until EMS workers could take the clerk to a hospital. The clerk's condition was not available Sunday afternoon.

According to the advisory from Capt. Mike Brandt, two men armed with handguns entered the store while a third person waited outside.

One robber was described as wearing a camouflage jacket, black jeans, gloves and mask. The other wore all black with a black hoodie that had an orange design (possibly a tree) on the front.

After the shooting, the robbers fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.