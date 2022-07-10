 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clerk shot at Florence store

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – A clerk was shot Sunday in an attempted robbery at a store at 305 Pamplico Highway, according to Florence police.

A media advisory from the police said officers went to the On The Go store at 5:22 a.m. and found the clerk wounded. The officers rendered aid until EMS workers could take the clerk to a hospital. The clerk's condition was not available Sunday afternoon.

According to the advisory from Capt. Mike Brandt, two men armed with handguns entered the store while a third person waited outside.

One robber was described as wearing a camouflage jacket, black jeans, gloves and mask. The other wore all black with a black hoodie that had an orange design (possibly a tree) on the front.

After the shooting, the robbers fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

F1S stricter policy cut student fighting by 64%

F1S stricter policy cut student fighting by 64%

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence 1 School district’s stricter policies about threatening or hitting teachers and fighting among students reduced fighting within the district by nearly 64% in the final 114 days of the 2021-22 school year.

Group rallies for women's right in downtown Florence Monday

Group rallies for women's right in downtown Florence Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- About a dozen people took to the streets around Downtown Florence Monday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and leave it up to states to either continue abortion as lawful or to do an about-face and declare it a crime.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert