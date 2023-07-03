HARTSVILLE, S.C. — In light of the U.S. Supreme court’s recent ruling on affirmative action in regard to college and university admissions, Coker University says it will continue to do its best to offer opportunities for secondary and post-secondary education to underrepresented students.

“Coker University has and will continue to demonstrate leadership in creating opportunities for underrepresented students to earn a college degree,” said a university spokesman. “Our campus community thrives because of the diverse community our students, faculty, and staff create. We will continue to provide, support and sustain a diverse, equitable, and inclusive learning environment.”

On June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as a specific basis in admissions — a landmark decision that overturns long-standing precedent that has benefited Black and Latino students in higher education.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the opinion for the conservative majority, said Harvard and University of North Carolina admissions programs violated the Equal Protection Clause because they failed to offer “measurable” objectives to justify the use of race.

The opinion says the court was not expressly overturning prior cases authorizing race-based affirmative action, and suggested that how race has affected an applicant’s life can still be part of how an application is considered. Liberal justices slammed the opinion in their dissent, saying the decision will make it practically impossible for colleges and universities to take race into account.

The court took up affirmative action in response to challenges at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. Lower courts upheld admission systems at both schools, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian American applicants. But at Supreme Court arguments in late October, all six conservative justices expressed doubts about the practice, which had been upheld under Supreme Court decisions reaching back to 1978, and as recently as 2016.

The decision sent shockwaves through higher education with a landmark decision that struck down affirmative action and left colleges across the nation searching for new ways to promote student diversity.

Following the court’s announcement of the ruling, numerous university officials from across the nation said they were disappointed by what they see as a blow to diversity. Many, if not most, also voiced optimism that they would find new ways to admit more Black and Hispanic students, despite evidence that eliminating the practice often leads to steep enrollment decreases among them.

According to the university’s web site, Coker had a student enrollment of 1,113 in the fall of 2019. The ethnicity breakdown of the student body was 57 percent white, 30 percent black, and 5 percent Hispanic/Latino.

Staff writer Bob Sloan contributed to this article.