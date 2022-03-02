Colorado wildfire victims hit 'green' hurdle

The Hickmans, who would have to draw from retirement funds to rebuild or consider leaving the area, pointed out that the neighboring town of Superior, where 378 homes were destroyed, has exempted its residents from stricter building codes.

Superior’s town board unanimously adopted the 2021 building codes at a meeting Monday night but allowed those who lost homes in the fire to opt out if they rebuild, following the building code in place at the time of the fire instead, Mayor Clint Folsom said.

The board also backed giving fire victims a rebate on the town’s sales tax on their building materials and part of their building permit fee, Folsom said.

“We want to remove as much uncertainty and potential cost from the rebuild process,” he said. “We realize what a stressful situation people are under with the potential for the underinsurance gap that a lot of people are facing, not having enough money to rebuild. And if this can help them bridge that gap, we want to do so.”

Marci Sannes, whose Louisville home was destroyed, said she hopes the city follows Superior’s lead for that very reason.