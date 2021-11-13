Communities consider 'managed retreat' from climate change

"This town has been devastated," he said. "But we've never gotten our fair shake when it comes to giving support to vulnerable populations, particularly the low-lying communities of color."

Many people in Port Arthur are ready to relocate if help were available and they could take the lead in planning the move, Kelley said. But that's not the case in other cities.

Tiny DeSoto, Missouri, has been hit with destructive flash floods four times in the last eight years. After a particularly bad flood in 2016, Susan Sherrow Lilley started organizing her neighbors to accept buyouts, but they only seemed interested in the immediate aftermath of a flood.

"It hasn't flooded in five years, and people are very comfortable now thinking that it's not going to again. But it will," she said.

Lilley and other concerned residents have organized 22 homes and one business to apply for FEMA money, but that's only about a third of the structures that were recommended for buyouts by the Army Corps of Engineers.

She said they need buyouts for everyone because even when people move to higher ground, their abandoned homes often get bought, fixed up and put back on the market.