MARION, S.C. – Marion County officials said most roadways are clear following Tropical Storm Idalia passing through the community Wednesday night.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported flooding on US 76 near the prison camp and county maintenance shop. The only road completely closed in Marion County according to SCDOT is Guyton Road. A portion of Shannon Road is also closed.

Mullins and Marion public works crews placed a few traffic cones on Gapway Street, Lake Street, Spring Street and Jones Ave. are still holding water. Homes along Milton Troy Ave. also reported flooding.

Southeast Mullins recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the area at 11.57 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Marion Government Complex reported 8.54 inches of rain.

The highest wind gust was reported in Marion at 47 mph.

Nichols received 6.85 inches of rain.

Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle said Nichols Town Hall is continuing to monitor the aftermath of the tropical storm.

“Our ditches are flowing and taking water off of Nichols,” he said. “We are thankful for the hard work put into these ditches and are extremely pleased with the way they are working at this time.”

Battle said rivers will continue to rise until crest and expect some low level flooding. “We have been in contact with our hydrology team, SC DNR team and contacts in North Carolina. They all say the same thing, which is some low level flooding may occur but there is no need for panic. If anything changes we will let our citizens know.”