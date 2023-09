MARION, S.C. — One Marion home was damaged by gunfire Wednesday morning on along North Main Street in Marion the 2900 block of North Highway 501, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Public Information Officer Tammy H. Erwin said the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. and no one was injured.

More than 20 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399