MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes coach Brian Hennecy said it’s an exciting time for his for team as the squad leans on the experience of a talented group of 15 seniors that have won three straight region titles and lower state final.

Two players have already committed to play college football and more than 23 college football programs have visited the school, he said.

The Swamp Foxes bring back more than a dozen starters and remain potent on offense with a core of skill position players that helped average more than 44 points per game last season.

“We have a lot of guys going one platoon, playing on both offense and defense,” Hennecy said.

Marion opens the season on Thursday night Aug. 17 against Lake View.

OFFENSE

The Swamp Foxes firepower starts with University of Kentucky commit Quay’Sheed Scott. He racked up 16 touchdown receptions and rushed for another six touchdowns while adding 1,350 yards from scrimmage. He also scored on a punt return and three of his seven interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Gabriel Cusack threw for 1,800 yards and 30 touchdowns. He is dangerous on the ground as well rushing for 955 yards as a sophomore.

Cusack has plenty of targets in seniors Jamorius Wilson, Cam Felder, Jamarius Williams and Ronqarius Jamison.

Senior Richard Eaddy and junior Isiah Reaves will step up to replace 1,000 yards of production from Rodrick McRae at running back.

Senior Ya’Veon Brunson adds bulk to the offensive line.

DEFENSE

Hennecy said the team is better defensively with NCAA Division I prospects at safety and cornerback.

Appalachian State commit Tyshawn Sanders leads the secondary at cornerback with his cousin Scott at Safety. Cusack and Williams will also get snaps.

Junior linebacker Dramere Pearson led the team with 57 tackles last season. Wilson adds an edge rusher at defensive end.

MARION SWAMP FOXES

COACH: Brian Hennecy

2023 SCHEDULE

Aug. 17 vs. Lake View

Aug. 25 at Wilson

Sept. 1 at Central Pageland

Sept. 8 vs. Hemingway

Sept. 15 vs. Cheraw

Sept. 22 at Myrtle Beach

Sept. 29 vs Andrews

Oct. 6 at Kingstree

Oct. 13 at Lee Central

Oct. 27 vs. Mullins

TOP RETURNERS: Tyshawn Sanders, Quay’Sheed Scott, Gabriel Cusack, Jamorius Wilson, Dramere Pearson, Ron Jamison and Jamarius Williams

KEY LOSSES: Rodrick McRae, Dreliek Pearson, Armani Godbolt and Zyiquieus Moody