MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Auctioneers football coach Marc Lowery said he likes his team’s potential heading into his first season leading the program. The Aucs return from a 1-9 season in 2022. They will continue to gain experience and add depth as a group. The squad features more than 40 sophomores and juniors, he said.

Lowery said the biggest objective is getting prepared for the Friday Aug. 18 opener at Latta is simply learning.

“We got a new offense and a little bit of a tweak to the defense,” he said. “So far I believe they’ve handled that really well and they’ve picked it up.”

Lowery said he wants to instill as much confidence as he can in the squad.

“I like this team,” he said. “We’ve been able to get 22 players on both sides of the ball. The biggest thing is when you look at it on paper, I feel really good about the athletes we have it’s just we’re not deep.”

Lowery said it’s going to be long season and all players will be needed to contribute production.

“The biggest thing is trying to let them understand the progression is learning how to tackle,” he said. “We’re spending a whole lot of time on the fundamentals with that.”

OFFENSE

The Auctioneers new look offense will be led by junior quarterback Kanazzion Bethea. He will have several linemen with experience in front of him.

Lonnie Alston, A.J. Hayes, Dekharie Williams, Kion Cribb and Jamell Crawford return on both sides of the ball. Kaleb Jones and Nigel Smith are also in the rotation.

Senior athlete Taymore Owens has experience at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

The Aucs skill position players feature junior running back Williams Boateng along with sophomore speedster Justin Reaves. Junior Zayan Grant and sophomore Andre Littlejohn will also get carries.

Terrion Grant will see targets at wide receiver while sophomore Braden Hughes is a newcomer at tight end that’s a big red zone target.

DEFENSE

Freshman outside linebacker Nathan Peracki is expected to get early action with Alston, Boateng and senior Dimeir Stokes. Hughes brings talent and range at defensive end along with Ty’Ron Allen.

Junior cornerback Lebron Avant returns as a starter for the Mullins secondary. Senior newcomer Jomethrus “JJ” Davis impressed coaches at safety while juniors Ny’Zir Howard and Darrius Page add depth.

MULLINS AUCTIONEERS

COACH: Marc Lowery

2022 RECORD: 1-9, 0-4 region

2023 SCHEDULE

Aug. 18 at Latta

Aug. 25 at Lake View

Sept.1 vs. Green Sea Floyds

Sept. 8 at Trinity Collegiate

Sept. 15 vs. Red Springs

Sept. 22 at Carvers Bay

Sept. 29 vs. Lee Central

Oct. 6 at Andrews

Oct. 20 vs. Kingstree

Oct. 27 at Marion

TOP RETURNER:, Lonnie Alston OL/LB, A.J. Hayes OL/DL, Dekharie Williams OL/DL, Taymore Owens ATH

KEY LOSSES: Sy’Ree Livingston, Dorian Smith and Treyveon Gause