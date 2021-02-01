Congressional record presented to family of Marion Purple Heart recipient

MARION, S.C. -- Seventh Congressional District economic development director Rodney Berry and Constituent Service Representative Brittany N. Ferrigno presented Mary Miles and Betty Jones with the Congressional Record recognizing their late brother First Lt. James B. Miller of Marion on behalf of the office of Congressman Tom Rice.
Congressional Record is the official daily record of the debates and proceedings of the U.S. Congress.
Rice honored the life of Miller on the House of Representatives floor on Jan. 5.
Miller served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart twice while serving with the 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division in Korea.
Miller was seriously wounded by enemy fire in North Korea on March 6, 1953. He returned to duty only a week later. Miller was tragically killed in action while in combat on July 26, 1953.
“Madam Speaker, I join his family and friends in recognizing the life of First Lieutenant James B. Miller of Marion, South Carolina,” Rice said. “We honor him and thank him for his service and sacrifice for our nation.”
Mary Miles said she felt really good about the presentation.
“He was the first black military officer in Marion County,” she said. “We feel he needed the recognition and we really felt proud of this and that he eventually gets a Medal of Honor.”
Miller was the oldest of nine siblings and graduate of S.C. State University.
“When he got killed I was about in the fifth grade,” she said. “We’re so proud of him and so happy he is being recognized today.”
Miles late husband MSgt. Willie Miles served as past commander of the Lieutenant James B. Miller Disabled American Veterans Chapter 21 in Mullins.
Betty Jones said it was a great experience to see her brother recognized.
“I remember my brother real good,” she said. “I’m the fourth oldest child and we went through college and high school with him. It was just so much fun and was such a nice friendly guy.”
Jones said the younger generation of the family is learning of Miller’s legacy and it’s a source of pride for those also serving in the military.
“To come from a little town and have an extraordinary man like that makes you feel so good,” she said.