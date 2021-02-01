Congressional record presented to family of Marion Purple Heart recipient

MARION, S.C. -- Seventh Congressional District economic development director Rodney Berry and Constituent Service Representative Brittany N. Ferrigno presented Mary Miles and Betty Jones with the Congressional Record recognizing their late brother First Lt. James B. Miller of Marion on behalf of the office of Congressman Tom Rice.

Congressional Record is the official daily record of the debates and proceedings of the U.S. Congress.

Rice honored the life of Miller on the House of Representatives floor on Jan. 5.

Miller served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart twice while serving with the 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division in Korea.

Miller was seriously wounded by enemy fire in North Korea on March 6, 1953. He returned to duty only a week later. Miller was tragically killed in action while in combat on July 26, 1953.

“Madam Speaker, I join his family and friends in recognizing the life of First Lieutenant James B. Miller of Marion, South Carolina,” Rice said. “We honor him and thank him for his service and sacrifice for our nation.”

Mary Miles said she felt really good about the presentation.