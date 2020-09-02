Congressman Rice’s Education First delivers free school supplies in Marion

MARION, S.C. – More than 100 vehicles were greeted by U.S. Congressman Tom Rice delivering free school supplies during his annual Education First in Marion on Wednesday.
Rice along with staff members organized drive-thru and pick-up services to adhere to social distancing guidelines. They unpacked boxes of items under the sun, reaching more than 300 children during visits to Bennettsville Public Safety Complex, Dillon High School, C.D. Joyner Auditorium and the Mullins Recreation Department.
“I feel that it’s just the little things that gives people a chance,” Rice said. “That’s my whole goal. I just want everybody to have a chance.”
Rice said the biggest purpose for the event is lifting the community.
“I want everybody to have a shot,” he said.
Rice said he remembers hosting the event with a crowd.
“I wasn’t sure if they would come out with all of this uncertainty,” he said. “I was just so happy to see them come out.”
Rice said he plans more district events in the next few days before heading back to Washington, D.C., after Labor Day.
“It’s hard because you can’t really do public appearances that much anymore,” he said. “I usually do tons of town halls and I haven’t done those in months. We’ve been doing some telephone town halls and video meetings. Public appearance has been way down and I hate that because I love being around people.”
Rice was also joined by Marion Mayor Ashley Brady.
“It’s great and good that Congressman Tom Rice has his annual school supplies giveaway,” Brady said. “The children of Marion are looking forward to it, especially this year with COVID-19 and being away from school.”
Brady said the school supplies go a long way in showing support to returning students.
“We’ve had a fantastic crowd and had cars line up early,” he said. “The community came out and we appreciate everybody spreading the word."
