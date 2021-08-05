Congressman Rice’s Education First event makes stop in Marion County

MARION, S.C. – U.S. Congressman Tom Rice’s annual Education First event delivered school supplies for more than 1,500 children in the Pee Dee area Wednesday.

Rice and his staff traveled through Bennettsville and Dillon then followed up with stops in Marion and Mullins.

“What a blessing today was and to give all of these bright young people school supplies,” Rice said. “You can look at their eyes and tell they are excited about the school year and it’s such a blessing.”

Rice paid a visit to Eliose Grice Recreation Center in Marion then followed up at the Mullins Recreation Department.

He said he is aware of the challenges of educating children during the COVID-19 pandemic but happy to see many return to school.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “It’s really important especially for these rural areas because a lot of these kids don’t have many options. I’m happy that things are starting to move again. I hate it that the Delta variant is here but I don’t think it will stop the schools from opening again. We need to get back to normal as quick as we can and give these kids the opportunity and a bright future.”

Rice said he was happy to do something to help children get an early start preparing for the upcoming school year.

