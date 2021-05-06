Congressman Tom Rice announces food distribution partnership in Marion County

MARION, S.C. – It was a busy day for U.S. Congressman Tom Rice as he paid a visit to Marion Thursday. It was one of several stops in the Pee Dee area for the Republican representing South Carolina's Seventh Congressional District.
Rice started the day with a press conference announcing a partnership with Marion County Coordinating Council Chairman Rev. Marvin Hemingway’s Marion County Creating Healthy Food Environments food distribution program.
“We got several things going on today,” Rice said. “One of them is to talk about the Farmers to Families Food Box Program that will provide meals here in Marion.”
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced back in January the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will purchase an additional $1.5 billion worth of food for nationwide distribution through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. In total, USDA has distributed more than 132 million food boxes in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will end on May 31 but officials said thousands of food boxes are expected to be distributed.
Hemingway said plans are to host bi-weekly events with dates set for May 13 and May 27.
“We will continue it every month until it ends,” Hemingway said. “We will be providing those boxes for families and we’re asking for agencies, churches and organizations to come out and get box loads for their community to help speed up the process.”
Rice followed with a tour through Main Street Marion. He then made appearances for “Coffee with Your Congressman” meetings at the Marion County and Magnolia on Main. He said it was good to be back meeting with the public again.
“I love it so,” he said. “I used to do a lot of town hall meetings. I got out and seen the people but this last year we’ve been locked up doing Zoom meetings. It’s good to be out here, shake hands, pat people on the back and see smiles.”
Rice said the Farmers to Families Food Box Program helps farmers and prevents food from going to waste.
“This month we’re going to distribute thousands of food items and we’re partnering with Marion County Coordinating Council to get this food distributed.
Mayor Ashley Brady said he was happy to have Congressman Rice in town.
“This program is going to help feed a lot of people during this time and we appreciate them coming to Marion,” Brady said. “We also appreciate him coming to spend time with us and see how pretty downtown is looking. I told we will keep on working and need his assistance in the future.”