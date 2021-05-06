Congressman Tom Rice announces food distribution partnership in Marion County

Rice followed with a tour through Main Street Marion. He then made appearances for “Coffee with Your Congressman” meetings at the Marion County and Magnolia on Main. He said it was good to be back meeting with the public again.

“I love it so,” he said. “I used to do a lot of town hall meetings. I got out and seen the people but this last year we’ve been locked up doing Zoom meetings. It’s good to be out here, shake hands, pat people on the back and see smiles.”

Rice said the Farmers to Families Food Box Program helps farmers and prevents food from going to waste.

“This month we’re going to distribute thousands of food items and we’re partnering with Marion County Coordinating Council to get this food distributed.

Mayor Ashley Brady said he was happy to have Congressman Rice in town.

“This program is going to help feed a lot of people during this time and we appreciate them coming to Marion,” Brady said. “We also appreciate him coming to spend time with us and see how pretty downtown is looking. I told we will keep on working and need his assistance in the future.”

