Construction continues on Alligator Road upgrades

FLORENCE– Road construction continues on Florence County’s 7.5-mile project to widen Alligator Road from West Palmetto Street to South Irby Street.

The original South Carolina Department of Transportation construction estimate was $73.4 million. Today, the projected total cost is $94.5 million.

Alligator Road widening is part of the Florence County Forward Project, which is funded through $144.7 million in county sales tax funds collected from a 1-cent sales tax referendum passed on Nov. 7, 2006. South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank matching funds in the amount of $340 million also are used in the Forward County Forward Project.

Alligator Road is the last of six road projects in the Florence County Forward Project. The other projects – Pine Needles Road widening, US Highway 378 widening, U.S. Highway 76 widening, TV Road widening and State Highway 51 widening – have been substantially completed.

“Construction of Phase 1 on Alligator Road is substantially complete,” County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said. “Utility relocations for Phase 2 are ongoing. While, the construction on bridges over I-95 and Alligator Swamp are underway. Base work is currently ongoing on Alligator Road with final construction anticipated in the summer of 2024.”

The $11.2 million Phase 1 construction contract was awarded to C.R. Jackson Contractors in September 2018. Phase 1 included intersection improvements at South Irby Street at Alligator Road and John Paul Jones Road. Phase 1 also included widening a half mile of Alligator Road to five lanes from Alligator Road to Woodside Circle.

Phase II includes widening Alligator Road to five lanes from Woodside Circle to Knollwood Road. Alligator Road will be widened to three lanes from Knollwood Road to West Palmetto Street.

The $47.2 million construction contract for Phase 2 was awarded to C.R. Jackson in December 2020.

Florence County also has 42 road projects under construction. The projects are funded through the Florence County Capital Sales Tax III program.

The Capital Sales Tax III program provided funds for 289 projects throughout Florence County’s nine districts. Smith said 42 projects are under construction and 80 have been completed.

All projects in Districts 1, 2, 4 and 7 are under review and being scheduled, Smith said.

Road resurfacing in District 3 is underway and scheduled to be completed in November. District 3 roads to be resurfaced are West Johnson Street, Stonehenge Lane, West Sumter Street, Preston Street, Green Street, Alderman Street, Clement Street, Dickman Street, Mullins Street, Simmons Street, West Booker Street and Flynn Street.

In District 5, paving projects on Java Road and Wiley Road are scheduled to be completed by Nov. 1, Smith said.

MBC stone rocking project for 14 roads in District 6 is underway. The roads include Jamestown Road, Rankin Plantation Road, Malissa Mae Road, Timberwood Road, East Springbranch Road, Cart Road, Ben Ingram Road, Als Lane, Hunt Road, Corrie Farm Road, Union Grove Road, Chisolm Trail, River Neck Road and Silver Fox Road. The project is scheduled for completion by Feb. 1.

In District 8, resurfacing projects for four roads – Whitman Avenue, Fernleaf Lane, Woodland Drive and Eaton Circle — is nearing completion, Smith said.

In District 9, a resurfacing project for 10 roads is running behind schedule. The 10 roads to be resurfaced are Manigault Court, Chalmers Row, Masters Circle, Pebble Road, West Forest Lake Drive, Mears Drive, Shorebird Lane, Hillcrest Drive, Hillcrest Terrace and Susan Drive. The projects were scheduled to be completed Aug. 31.

“The project manager and public works are working with the contractor to expedite completion and get this project back on schedule,” Smith said.