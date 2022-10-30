Contaminated kerosene sold at Kingstree store

KINGSTREE, S.C., — The Williamsburg County and Kingstree fire departments have received information that kerosene sold at Tanners Money Saver, 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway, is contaminated and shouldn’t be used.

Anyone who has purchased kerosene from Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree since Oct. 24 shouldn’t use the kerosene. If it already has been put in a heater, do not use the heater. Take the heater outside and leave it, according to a press release from the Williamsburg County Fire Department.