 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Contaminated kerosene sold at Kingstree store

  • 0

Contaminated kerosene sold at Kingstree store

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

KINGSTREE, S.C., — The Williamsburg County and Kingstree fire departments have received information that kerosene sold at Tanners Money Saver, 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway, is contaminated and shouldn’t be used.

Anyone who has purchased kerosene from Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree since Oct. 24 shouldn’t use the kerosene. If it already has been put in a heater, do not use the heater. Take the heater outside and leave it, according to a press release from the Williamsburg County Fire Department.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Seoul Halloween stampede: at least 151 dead, 82 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert