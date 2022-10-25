Cooks For Christ sets benefit for Thursday

FLORENCE -- Cooks for Christ will be holding a benefit Thursday at the West Florence Fire Station, 3379 Pine Needles Road in Florence.

The all-volunteer Christian organization will be serving meals from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plates are $10 each. The menu will be chicken bog, green beans, slaw and bread.

Cooks for Christ usually finds itself through private donations and serving meals for contract workers at the paper mill during annual shut-down. However, COVID-19 has limited the organizations fund-raising abilities.

The organization has several major funding needs. It has replaced the compressor in its commercial cooler. It's propane tanks must be replaced and it needs to purchase a commercial ice maker for the West Florence Fire Station. The ice maker housed there has been moved to the new fire station.

The money raised Thursday will help Cooks for Christ pay for the replacement items.

Cooks for Christ's mission is to help individuals living with serious medical issues raise funds to pay for medical and travel expense as well as other items needed to enrich their daily lives.

Henry Brunson founded the organization in 1985. It has helped hundreds of families since its inception. The organization never charges for its benefits. The net profit from the fundraisers goes directly to the families.

The organization also welcomes donations. Make checks payable to "Cooks for Christ."

For additional information, contact Dena Altman, 843-393-0606, Pam Reeves at 843-260-8853 or Beverly McKee at 843-229-0238.