Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Florence motel
Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Florence motel

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County coroner says an Ohio woman and a Hartsville man were the two people found dead in a motel after officers went there Friday to serve a warrant.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken on Sunday identified them as Chautress Evelyn Like, 21, of Westerville, Ohio, and Donovan McMillan, 25, of Hartsville.

Von Lutcken said the bodies were discovered in the Suburban Extended Stay Motel at 1914 W. Lucas St. after shots were heard and deputies entered the room.

He said autopsies were scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

