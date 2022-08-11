 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coroner ID's shooting victim as Derris Brown, 28

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified a shooting victim, whose body was found Wednesday at a home on Maxwell Street in Florence, as Derris Lashawn Brown, 28, of Kingstree.

The body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday.

Florence police and the Florence County Coroner's Officer are investigating the homicide. The initial investigation revealed that Brown had been shot multiple times. His body was found in a home at 1105 Maxwell Street in Florence.

Florence police responded to a report of s shooting victim at 1105 Maxwell Street about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found the body in the house.

Anyone with information on the slaying is asked to contact Corporal T. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Therman@cityofflorence.com.

