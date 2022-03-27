Coroner: Wreck victims 'credits to our community'

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The three men who lost their lives in a wreck on Saturday were described Sunday as “credits to our community.”

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified them as Canado Campos, 42, Aaron Morales, 49, and Juan Valencia, 46, all of Darlington.

In an email to news media, Hardee wrote:

“Canado Campos was a roofer. His work can be seen all over the Pee Dee. His specialty was historic buildings to include many buildings in downtown Darlington and Florence.

“Aaron Morales was the owner of Aaron's Lawn Service. He and his son, Aaron, were responsible for many beautification projects around Darlington and Hartsville.

“Juan Valencia and his family owned Tenampa Restaurant in Darlington. They were one of the first businesses to make their home on the public square beginning the new revitalization of the downtown area.

“All three of these gentlemen were credits to our community. Their presence will be missed."

The wreck happened at 6:30 Saturday morning on Indian Branch Road west of Darlington.

Hardee said the three men were pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2008 Dodge Charger that was westbound on Indian Branch Road ran off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned, killing the driver and two passengers. Another passenger was taken to a hospital with “serious injuries.”