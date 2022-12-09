County allocates $77K for Marion exhibit

FLORENCE, S.C. – Paintings and artifacts focusing on the military career, legend and legacy of Gen. Francis Marion will be featured in an exhibit at the Florence County Museum from Feb. 14 through Aug. 13.

Thursday, the Florence County Council allocated up to $77,517 for additional insurance coverage, security, transportation, installation and marketing for the “Legend: Francis Marion in the Pee Dee” exhibit. The vote was unanimous. District 5 County Council representative Kent Caudle was unable to attend the meeting.

The additional cost will be funded from the county’s Hospitality Tax allocation, Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said.

Marion is regarded as a national hero because of his important contributions to the American Revolutionary War and his direct connection to Florence County. This exhibit will be the first of its kind to unite major historical paintings depicting Marion and his militia during the war with archaeological discoveries recovered from important Florence County sites, Smith said.

“The exhibit will emphasize how Marion’s activities in the Pee Dee enhanced his legacy and contributed to our eventual victory in the war for freedom,” Smith said.

Marion was involved in four notable engagements in the Pee Dee — the Battle of Snows Island, Witherspoon Ferry, Lynches Creek Massacre and the Skirmish at Black Creek, he said.

“For the record, by September of 1781, the British had abandoned the back country and fled to Charleston. Fighting in this region ended with the surrender of British forces. Also of note on Dec. 14 1782, the British vacated Charleston thus ending the southern campaign,” Smith said.

The exhibit is expected to attract visitors with interest in South Carolina history, Revolutionary War history and Marion. It will appeal to regional audience, according to the exhibit proposal by the museum’s Curator of Interpretation and Collections Stephen Motte.

It also will give students a chance to learn more about Marion and the Revolutionary War.

County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said the exhibit will be used to teach children about Marion’s contributions to the American Revolution. He hopes every school district in the Pee Dee will plan field trips to the Florence County Museum to see the exhibition.

The paintings and artifacts will have 24-hour security while they are exhibited at the Florence County Museum, District 8 County Council Rep. Frank J. “Buddy” Brand said.

“It will be guarded the whole time. The people we are actually getting the paintings from will bring them here and take them back,’ he said.

The Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation is funding 50% of the exhibit’s cost, Smith said.