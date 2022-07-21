County Council meets new FCEDP CEO, approves Patheon incentives

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. called Florence the “pearl” of the Pee Dee at Thursday’s County Council meeting.

If Florence County doesn’t grow, the Pee Dee doesn’t grow, Dorriety said.

“Other counties will become bedroom communities of Florence as we grow, but that’s the way it’s going to have to be for us to grow,” he said.

Economic development, Dorriety said, is one of the most important functions of the Florence County Council. Quality of life and public safety are probably No. 1 and 2, but economic development and growth is next on the list.

Dorriety talked about economic development after new Florence County Economic Development Partnership Chief Executive Officer Gregg Robinson introduced himself to the County Council.

Robinson became the organization’s CEO on July11, following the retirement of longtime Chief Executive Officer Joe King. Dorriety met with Robinson during the interview process.

Robinson also met Florence city and county officials and leaders during a three-hour meet-and-greet session Wednesday at Blackwater Farms in Florence.

Florence County Development Partnership Board Chairman Rocky Pearce introduced Robinson to the County Council.

The organization hired a search firm, which conducted a search for a new CEO in 21 states, Pearce said. Many qualified candidates applied and Robinson was one of six finalists. He was selected after a series of Zoom interviews.

“It was an easy decision for us,” Pearce said.

Robinson was the executive director of the Orangeburg County (S.C.) Development Commission since 2005.

Dorriety said it is vital for Florence County to continue to grow for economic and political reasons. The county can’t afford to lose political clout in the state Capitol because a population decline reduces its numbers in the state House of Representatives.

Robinson has hit the ground in full sprint as recruitment of two major industrial prospects gets started, Pearce said.

Later in the meeting, Florence County gave final approval to a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Patheon, API, Inc. that will bring a $50 million investment in a plant expansion that also will create 20 new full-time jobs.

Robinson said he will quickly move forward to turn the county’s vision of economic development into reality.

Economic development will raise the standard of living for Florence County residents, Robinson said.

“How we do that is in private development. How we do that is quality of life and we do that is by creating the infrastructure and support mechanisms in order to make business profitable,” he said.

Robinson also said he wants to increase the standard wage paid to employees in Florence County. The average hourly wage in Florence County is approximately $17 an hour.

Strong regional growth is necessary, Robinson said.

“We are only as strong as are neighbor to the east and the west, which is very important as we become a destination for retail and especially for health care in this area,” he said.

Patheon API, Inc. has two locations in Florence County. Patheon API, Inc. manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients, which are shipped to other facilities and turned into pills.

The manufacturing facility that plans a $50 million expansion and addition of 20 full-time jobs is located in the multicounty industrial park created by Florence and Marion counties. Its address is 6173 E. Old Marion Highway.

Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said Patheon API, Inc. will invest approximately $50 million in the facility which will create 20 new full-time jobs.

The fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement is 30 years and the assessment ratio for each year is 6 percent. The initial millage rate will be 389.3 mills and will be adjusted every five years, he said.

Special revenue credits will be given to the economic development property in amounts of 50% of negotiated FILOT payments for property tax years 2023-2027 and 25% of the negotiated FILOT payments for property tax years 2028-2052.

“It is surely commensurate with projects of similar sizes,” Smith said. “We also have in the FILOT agreement claw-back provisions,” he said.

Patheon, API, Inc. is a worldwide pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing company.

The ordinance passed unanimously on third and final reading.