County Council schedules special meeting Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council will vote on the second reading of an ordinance to create an incentive package for a company known only as Project Gemini and one to approve a multicounty agreement to include property in Florence County in the Florence County-Marion County industrial park.

A called meeting is set for 8 a.m. Monday at the County Complex, 180 N. Irby St.

The two ordinances were introduced at the council’s Nov. 17 meeting.

Ordinance 52-2022/23 lets the county negotiate a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and other economic development incentives, including special source revenue credits with a company known as Project Gemini.

It allows investments made by the company to qualify for eligible expenditures. The ordinance allows the county to execute the incentive agreement and an intergovernmental agreement. It will put protective covenants in place, County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said at the Nov. 17 meeting.

The company plans to invest in real and personal property in Florence County. If the incentive package is successfully negotiated, the company anticipates it will invest approximately $810 million in Florence County. It would create 1,170 full-time jobs.

Ordinance 52-2022/23 approves the development of a multicounty industrial park with Marion County. It authorizes the execution and delivery of an agreement governing the multicounty industrial park and the inclusion of property in Florence County at the park.