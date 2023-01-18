County Council to consider incentives for new industry

FLORENCE, S.C. – Four re-elected Florence County Council members will take the oath of office to start the first Florence County Council meeting of 2023.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at the County Complex, 180 N. Irby St., Florence.

District 1 County Council representative Jason Springs, District 3 County Council representative Alphonso Bradley, District 6 County Council representative Stoney “Toney” Moore and District 7 County Council representative Waymon Mumford will take the oath of office from County Attorney D. Malloy McEachin.

McEachin will then preside over the election of the chairman, vice chairman and secretary-chaplain of the Florence County Council for 2023.

New District 8 County Councilman William Schofield took the oath of office in early January.

Once that is complete, the County Council will hold four public hearings, receive committee reports and take action on four resolutions.

Two of the resolutions recognize the South Florence High School football team as the Class 4A State Champions and Bruin football coach Drew Marlowe. One resolution concerns cessation of maintenance and abandonment and closure of North Pitch Landing Road in Council District 2.

The biggest resolution involves a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between the county and a company identified only as Project Veteran.

According to the resolution, Project Veteran wants to build and operate a manufacturing facility in Florence County. The project results in an investment of approximately $26.25 million and will create approximately 80 new, full-time jobs.

The fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement would run for 30 years. It will be calculated using a 6% assessment ratio. Additional information will be included in subsequent ordinances about the agreement.

The fee-in-lieu of taxes ordinance will be introduced by title only at Thursday’s meeting.

An ordinance to amend the development of a multi-county industrial/business park agreement between Williamsburg and Florence counties to include the Project Veteran company also is on the agenda.

Florence County continues updating property zoning based on a zoning study to properly zone islands of unzoned property surrounded by zoned property in a city limits. There are 17 rezoning ordinances on the agenda from groups, 6, 7, and 8 of the study.

All the zoning changes in the ordinances have been approved by the Florence County Planning Commission.