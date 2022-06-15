County Council to consider industrial project

Recruiting industry will be a big part of the Florence County Council meeting.

The County Council will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers, Room 803, of the County Complex, 180 N. Irby St.

The County Council will consider an inducement resolution which provides a fee in lieu of tax agreement between the county and an unnamed company, identified as Project Angler.

Project Angler will invest approximately $50 million to expand its manufacturing facility and create 20 new full-time jobs.

The County Council is expected to act on the third reading of Ordinance 21-2021/22, which will finalize a fee in lieu of taxes agreement between the county and Carolina Precision Foods, LLC. It also will consider approval on third reading of Ordinance 22-2021/22 that would allow development of a multi-county industrial park between Florence and Marion counties for Carolina Precision Foods, LLC’s facility.

Carolina Precision Foods, LLC will invest $3.825 million in land and buildings and $6.17 million in equipment. The agreement calls for the company to purchase a 10-acre tract in the county

Average salaries at the facility will meet or exceed the county average of $17 per hour, Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. told the County Council in March.

In return for its investment, Florence County is offering the company a 30-year fee agreement with a 6% assessment ration, a millage rate of 383 mills as well as special-source revenue credits.

The County Council also will present a resolution of recognition to the Wilson High School basketball team as the 2022 South Carolina 4A state champions and the team’s coach Carlos Powell, who was named the 2021-22 VI-4A Coach of the Year.

It will take another look at the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget.