County Council zones out townhome complex

FLORENCE, S.C. – A proposed townhome complex behind Harris Teeter grocery store was likely zoned out of existence at Thursday’s Florence County Council meeting.

The Florence County Council voted 8-0 to zone the approximately 6-acre parcel residential 1 – single family housing – on third and final reading. Later, the County Council voted 8-0 to reject a planned development designation, which would have allowed townhomes and commercial spaces to be built on the property. It was the second reading for the planned development designation.

The decisions stopped develop of The Jessamine, a 60-unit townhome complex designed to provide affordable housing for people who work in the South Cashua Drive/West Palmetto Street area. The Jessamine would have been built on property located at 415 and 421 S. Cashua Drive. The property is owned by William Tallevast. Drew Schaumber of Schaumber Development is the new developer of the property.

The townhome complex may not be totally lifeless.

In April, Douglas Development – the original developer – filed a federal lawsuit against Florence County that alleges the county violated many statutes – including the Fair Housing Act and Civil Rights Act – when it launched a zoning study of unzoned county property surrounded by zoned property inside a city’s boundaries.

In its 70-page complaint, the developer accused the Florence County Council of violating several statutes, including the Fair Housing Act and Civil Rights Act. The federal lawsuit is still in the court system.

At Monday’s meeting, eight people had requested time to address the County Council about the zoning. Six supported the residential 1 zoning and wanted the county to reject the planned development. Schaumber and Tallevast asked the council to defer third reading of the residential 1 zoning and approve the second reading of the planned development designation.

Prior to the public comment period, the County Council went into executive session for nearly one hour to receive legal advice from the county attorney.

The six residents – C. Pierce Campbell, Jean Leatherman, Taylor Powell, Bruce Smith, Robert Weaver and Walker Willcox – discussed a variety of issues the apartment complex would create in the neighborhood. The issues included traffic congestion, water runoff and flooding and school bus safety.

“Your code of ordinance says that a PUD is to promote the most appropriate use. It’s hard for me to see how your staff, your planning commission and this council could have spent a year saying R-1 was the appropriate use for this property to then an hour later say no, no, no, a bunch of apartments and retention ponds is the proper use for this property. It doesn’t make any sense,” Campbell said.

When everything is said and done, Tallevast said his family is likely to be the biggest loser in this matter.

“The neighborhood gets what they want. The developer most likely will win his lawsuit. No skin off y’alls’ back. You have your taxpayers and insurance to pay for that. In the end, the Tallevast family will be the biggest loser.”

The process has been stressful because the community has actively worked to harm his family. The Tallevast family has been a part of the Florence community for five generations, Tallevast said.

Tallevast said he wanted to help the community by increasing the amount of affordable housing available. He acknowledged the Tallevast family would have benefited financially as well.

“I will continue to fight for what’s best for my family,” he said. “This is a big deal to me and my family. I’m not joining any lawsuits. However, this increasingly seems like the only option.”