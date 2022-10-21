County Council zones Tallevast property residential

FLORENCE– Florence County Council zoned nearly 6 acres between West Palmetto Street and South Cashua Drive for single-family homes during its Thursday meeting at the County Complex, 180 N. Irby St.

The three parcels are behind the Harris Teeter grocery store in Florence and previously were unzoned. Property owner William Tallevast and developer David Douglas previously had approached the County Council to build an apartment complex, called the Jessamine on the property.

The County Council halted development on unzoned properties surrounded by the corporate limits of a municipality in March to conduct a study to determine recommended zonings for those properties.

The Jessamine would have been approximately 60 units, comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Prior to Thursday’s vote, Tallevast and Drew Schaumber of Schaumber Development in South Carolina addressed the County Council asking council members not to zone the acreage R-1, single-family residential.

Four neighborhood residents, C. Pierce Campbell, Pete Gioldasis, Jean Leatherman and Walker Willcox, addressed the council urging members to vote in favor of the R-1 zoning.

Zoning is most important in areas were residential and business areas are adjacent to each other, Campbell said.

“Every shifting lines in those areas takes away neighborhoods and turns them into business zones,” Campbell said. “Every step in one direction takes further and further erosion into neighborhoods.”

Gioldasis is the Country Club Forest Home Owners Association president. Country Club Forest is the subdivision behind the Tallevast property. It consists of approximately 95 single family homes.

“We are asking you to move forward with R-1 simply because we are concerned with about the detrimental effects of allowing high density, mixed use non-residential development in our backyard,” Gioldasis said.

South Cashua Drive doesn’t have sidewalks and has approximately 12,000 vehicles traveling on it daily, he said. An apartment complex would add to the congestion already on Cashua Drive, Palmetto Avenue and in the Five Points area, he said.

Leatherman and Willcox echoed the sentiments of Campbell and Gioldasis.

Schaumber and Tallevast urged the County Council to reject the R-1 zoning. The county’s comprehensive land-use plan under Residential Preservation lists R-1, R-2, R-3 and planned development as appropriate zoning options.

Planned development, Shaumber said, allows for development in an area that will preserve the public health, safety, morals and general welfare.

The Jessamine would bring affordable housing for employees of businesses in the area. Many businesses along South Cashua Drive and West Palmetto Street are seeking workers, Schaumber said.

The county’s Planning Commission recently has voted 4-1 to allow a planned development for the site, Schaumber said.

Tallevast said the R-1 zoning would impact his family and the Florence County community. His family has owned the property for more than 100 years.

“When I was approached about this affordable housing development, I knew that it was in everyone’s best interest,” he said.

Affordable housing is a struggle across the nation and in Florence County, he said.

“Affordable housing is about making communities available for regular people,” Tallevast said.

Florence County needs this project, he said.

The Florence County Council approved the R-1 zoning on second reading. A vote on final approval will occur at the December County Council meeting.