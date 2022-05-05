County employee wage hikes proposed

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bonuses and wage increases could be part of Florence County’s plan to beat The Great Resignation, Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith Jr. said Thursday.

Smith and county Finance Director James Goff presented an overview of the county’s budget proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year to the county’s Committee on Administration & Finance Thursday morning in the County Council conference room.

The county’s 2022-23 budget must be approved by June 30. The fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30, 2023.

The Great Resignation in the United States started during the COVID-19 pandemic as workers quit their jobs because of low pay, no opportunities for advancement and feeling disrespected on the job.

In 2006, South Carolina’s legislature approved Act 388, which reformed the property tax structure in the state. It also tied millage rate increases for cities and counties to the Consumer Price Index and population growth.

Florence County isn’t growing, Smith said, but rising inflation tied to COVID-19 and the war between Russia and Ukraine gives the county an opportunity to increase its millage rate by 3.79 mills over the next three years.

The 3.79 millage rate increase would generate about $1.8 million in additional county revenue, Goff said.

Money generated by a millage increase could be used to raise county employee wages, Smith said.

Discussion of The Great Resignation has dominated the news. It has created problems around the world, he said.

“Challenging times,” Smith said, “create rewarding opportunities. Hopefully, this will be an opportunity for us to reward our most valuable asset, which is our employees.”

The county has had up to 200 vacant positions, Smith said. As of April 8, Florence County had 128 vacant positions. Florence County has 805 positions – 745 full time and 60 part time, he said.

The Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center have the largest number of vacancies. Emergency Management Services has about 13 openings.

“It’s pretty much countywide,” Smith said.

Employees are leaving, Goff said, for better opportunities and because the county’s wages aren’t competitive.

“It is a big concern. I’d say it is the biggest concern from the staff of the county,” Goff said. “… We have very, very trying times right now. They just released numbers this week. It’s just another of one of those record-breaking, bad news things – 11.5 million jobs came open in March. That’s a record high. People are continuing to rotate jumps.”

In the county’s payroll for this week, Goff said, the county had 13 resignations.

“It’s not just an economic impact at a national level. It is affecting Florence County,” he said.

In the proposed budget, county employees will receive a cost of living adjustment and a one-time bonus.

The county spent less money paying its employees because of the vacancies. Those savings will be used to pay a one-time bonus of $2,000 to full-time employees and $1,500 to part-time employees. The bonus will be paid over the four quarters in the upcoming fiscal year. It won’t be a lump sum.

The proposed budget also included a cost-of-living adjustment of $2,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time employees, Smith said.

Committee members revised the cost-of-living adjustments higher during the 1 hour, 20 minute meeting.

If the changes are adopted into the proposed budget, Sheriff’s Office employees would receive a $5,000 raise in fiscal year 2022-23, while other employees will see a $3,000 increase in their annual wages.

Sheriff’s Office employees would receive more money because of the dangers they face doing their jobs.

County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said the county’s most valuable asset is its employees, but county officials want to keep the taxpayers in mind if a millage increase is approved.

Funding requests exceeded available revenues for fiscal year 2022-23 that starts July 1, Smith said.

The requests exceeded revenues by $10.6 million, Smith said.

The proposed budget is tax neutral, he said. It doesn’t increase taxes or fees, he said.

The committee’s discussion of millage rate increases and employee wage hikes was just discussion and not a firm commitment. The County Council will review the proposed budget and make it official with a vote at a later date.