County zoning ordinance draws six speakers

FLORENCE – Six people have requested time to speak to the Florence County Council Thursday about rezoning approximately 5.93 acres between West Palmetto Street and South Cashua Drive.

The properties in Ordinance 33-2022/23 are unzoned. The zoning will be changed to general commercial with approval of the ordinance on second and third readings. The ordinance was introduced by title only at the County Council’s September meeting in Lake City.

The rezoning is part of Florence County’s zoning and land use study of islands of unzoned county property surrounded properties zoned by municipalities. In this instance, the surrounding properties are zoned by the city of Florence. This acreage is part of Group 4 of the Florence County zoning study.

The County Council will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Florence County Complex, 180 N. Irby St.

The requests to speak have been made by:

C. Pierce Campbell, chief executive officer and attorney for Turner Padget law firm in Florence.

Pete Gioldasis, president of the Country Club Forest Home Owners Association

Jan Leatherman, ERA Leatherman Realty, Inc.

Drew Schaumber, Schaumber Development, the applicant for the planned urban development designation for the property

William Tallevast, property owner

Walker H. Willcox, attorney with Willcox, Buyck & Williams.

The County Council halted development of a proposed apartment complex on the Tallevast property behind Harris Teeter on Palmetto Street in February when it halted development on all unzoned property in the county that are surrounded by municipalities while the county conducted a zoning study to determine zoning recommendations.

At the time, David Douglas of Douglas Development intended to build multifamily apartments on the property. The complex would have consisted of 60 units.

Willcox addressed the County Council at its February meeting. Willcox is a resident in the Country Club subdivision.

Florence County had developed a comprehensive zoning plan about a decade ago, which indicated the area needed to be low-density housing. The zoning never occurred, Willcox said.

Willcox said he couldn’t imagine a worse place to put a multifamily development because Cashua Road doesn’t have sidewalks. The apartment complex would have added more traffic to the Five Point area.

The county zoning study was approved on third and final reading in March.