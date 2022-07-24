County's Harllee statue decision creates backlash

FLORENCE, S.C. — A bronze statue of William W. Harllee holding his daughter’s hand near a railroad track could become a permanent fixture at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., in downtown Florence.

Thursday, the Florence County Council approved a resolution to place the statue on museum grounds in a 5-4 decision. County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr., Frank “Buddy” Brand, Toney Moore, Kent Caudle and Jerry Yarborough voted for the resolution. Jason Springs, Dr. Alphonso Bradley, Roger Poston voted against it. The Rev. Waymon Mumford didn’t attend Thursday’s meeting but voted by proxy against the resolution.

After the vote, Caudle asked the County Council to reconsider installing the statue at the museum.

Caudle suggested the statue could be installed at another county-owned location.

An alternative location could be a possibility, Dorriety said, “but as far as the county that’s where it needs to be.”

“Once before we did this on museum grounds, and the (museum) board rejected it – much to our dismay. I just think it needs to be reconsidered for another property owned by the county,” Caudle said. “That’s just my opinion.”

Dorriety responded: “I haven’t been able to ascertain a piece of property the county owned, personally, that it would fit.”

Caudle suggested the Florence County Complex, 180 N. Irby St., or, perhaps, private property.

Springs said the railroad depot would be the perfect place for the statue, but the county doesn’t own the depot. Private property would be a better location for the statue.

Who is Harllee?William W. Harllee was the founder, owner and president of the Wilmington-Manchester Railroad. He located a depot on the rail line, which would become the city of Florence. The Florence Depot was created in 1852. Harlee’s daughter was named Florence Henning Harllee. The father told his daughter – “this place will be called in your name, Florence.”

The statue is controversial because of Harllee’s connections to the Confederacy. He was a brigadier general in the South Carolina militia in the 1840s and was South Carolina’s lieutenant governor when the state seceded from the union. Harllee raised the Pee Dee Legion as a brigade for Confederate service during the Civil War, while serving as the state’s finance director.

The statueIn late 2014, Gale Dixon approached the Florence City Council and Florence County Council about subsidizing a sculpture honoring her great-great-great-uncle and his daughter Florence.

Dixon created the Harllee Memorial Sculpture Committee – a 501c3 nonprofit organization – to raise the $200,000 necessary for creation, foundation and installation of the sculpture.

The organization also worked to gain public support for the project through its fundraising efforts.

According to Florence County Council meeting minutes from the Nov. 20, 2014, meeting, Caudle suggested Dixon should also contact the legislative delegation. Council Chairman James T. Schofield thanked Dixon for her presentation and stated it would be received as information.

Stephen Wukela was Florence’s mayor in 2014.

He wouldn’t speculate on how much the city would donate but was a supporter of public art in downtown Florence.

In a 2015 article in the Morning News, Dixon said she had an idea for a sculpture of Harllee and his daughter for 25 years. She wanted something visible downtown that would recognize her great-great-great-uncle as the founder of Florence and his daughter as the namesake of the city.

Dixon meet with sculptor Alex Palkovich in 2014 and he agreed to create the bronze sculpture, which was completed in 2018.

Finding a location

In August 2018, the Florence County Museum Board of Directors unanimously voted to reject the County Council’s recommendation to place the “This Place Will Be Called In Your Name, Florence” statue at the museum.

The vote came a week after the museum’s exhibition committee voted against placing the sculpture at the museum because the vetting process for placing an exhibit at the museum wasn’t followed.

The committee also was concerned about the sculpture’s size and the possibility the sharp edges on the sculpture could injure a visitor to the museum.

The County Council doesn’t have to follow the museum board’s decision. The county owns the property and the County Council has the final decision.

The sculpture has yet to find a home on public or private property in Florence.

Removing Confederate monuments

The 2015 murders of nine Black worshippers at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston by a white supremacist gunman, who had been photographed with Confederate iconography, started the movement to remove Confederate monuments and symbols from the public eye, according to the third edition of “Whose Heritage? Public Symbols of the Confederacy” released by the Southern Poverty Law Center in January.

The fervor to remove those monuments grew after the 2017 Unite the Right Rally, which turned violent when protesters clashed with counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. More than 30 were injured. The 2020 death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, also ignited historic protests. Those protest sparked the removal, relocation or renaming of Confederate monuments and symbols.

Since the Charleston church massacre in 2015, 377 Confederate memorials have been removed from communities across the United States, according to the “Whose Heritage” publication.

Friday in an interview with the Morning News, Springs, the District 1 County Council representative, said he felt a location for the statue could have been found if the public had any desire to view it.

“This was initially a joint venture with the city of Florence. Once the city of Florence recognized the background of the family and the controversy and negative connotation it could bring to Florence, they decided to back out of the project,” Springs said.

Several members of the County Council recognized the liabilities as well, he said.

“It’s been going on for quite some time. I think if they want to put a statue up to commemorate them it’s fine, but it shouldn’t be on public property,” he said.

Florence County Democratic Party Chairman Isaac Wilson also criticized the 5-4 vote.

It’s not a Republican-Democrat or black-and-white issue, Wilson said.

“It’s a morality issue and where we are right now as a country, this kind of display doesn’t serve us well anymore,” Wilson said. … “Why do we constantly want to live in the past, separated by hate, prejudice and statues that remind us of unpleasant times?”