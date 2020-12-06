COVID-19 spike now higher than summer's

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is now greater than the levels the state saw when it became one of the nation's hotspots this summer.

More than 2,450 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in South Carolina in each of the past three days. That's more than any single day of new infections during the July peak of the virus in the state.

Saturday's 2,715 new infections were the most reported on one day since the pandemic started in March, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

On Sunday, the state reported 2,538 new confirmed cases and 51 new probable cases. The state also reported 43 confirmed COVID deaths and six deaths that were probably caused by the virus.

The seven-day average of new cases is now above 2,000 for the first time.

In the Pee Dee, Florence County reported 86 new confirmed cases, 7 probable cases, and the death of an elderly person. Darlington County reported 17 new cases, 2 probable cases and the death of an elderly person that was probably caused by the virus. Other Pee Dee counties: Dillon, 9 new cases, 1 probable case; Marion, 19 new cases; Marlboro, 10 news cases; and Williamsburg, 15 new cases and 1 probable case.