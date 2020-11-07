COVID cases up in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pee Dee counties reported new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Saturday but no new deaths from the disease.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,639 new confirmed cases and 81 new probable cases of COVID-19, 9 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

In the Pee Dee, according to DHEC data, Florence County had 49 new confirmed and 6 probable cases. In other Pee Dee counties: Darlington 16 (13 probable), Dillon 10, Marion 12, Marlboro 20 (5 probable) and Williamsburg 7 (2 probable).

The total number of confirmed cases is 174,862, probable cases is 9,880, confirmed deaths is 3,756, and probable deaths is 259.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

As of Friday, a total of 2,158,268 tests had been conducted in the state. Testing details are available on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating seven days a week, and the current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.