COVID numbers up slightly to 156 confirmed cases
virus image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Much as they have done throughout the week, South Carolina's COVID-19 numbers were up slightly Friday while positivity was down.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 156 confirmed cases of the virus, 58 suspected cases, 16 confirmed deaths, one probable death, 9,903 tests conducted and 2.1% positivity on the tests for the reporting period that ended Wednesday.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported a dozen cases with Florence County's six cases exactly half. Darlington and Marion counties reported two cases each while Dillon and Marlboro counties reported one case each.

No virus related deaths were reported in the Pee Dee.

